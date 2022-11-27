WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Holiday woman with a record of child neglect was jailed for reportedly choking and injuring her teenage daughter.

Herring

According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 30, 2022, Wichita Falls Police were sent to an address on Ireland Street for a disturbance. The teenage victim told them she had texted her biological mother, Amber Herring, earlier that day to express how unhappy she was about how Herring was not there for her.

The victim said Herring showed up later and they began to argue. She said the argument became physical when Herring choked her.

On November 2, during a forensic interview at Patsy’s House Child Advocacy Center, the victim disclosed she does not have a consistent relationship with Herring and that she lives with other family members. She said her family was at a birthday party when Herring showed up. She said she could tell Herring was under the influence of narcotics because her eyes kept rolling into the back of her head and she fell asleep.

She said she texted Herring later telling her how displeased she was with her. Herring showed up and the two argued until a family member removed Herring from the house. Herring re-entered the home and attacked the victim by grabbing her throat and shoving her against the wall, using her body to pin the victim to the wall.

The victim told the investigator she could not breathe and said while being choked, Herring used her other hand to scratch her face. The victim said another family member was able to separate Herring from her by hitting Herring over the head with her cell phone.

The victim provided investigators a voicemail sent from Herring to the victim. The message was time stamped Oct. 30, 2022, the day of the incident.

In the message, Herring said, “You better not call the [explivite] cops or CPS [explivite]. I swear to [explivite] God, your life will be ruined. Do not [explivite] with me.”

The investigator reviewed photos taken by WFPD patrol officers at the time of the incident and saw several scratches and injuries on the victim. A family member corroborated the victim’s account of the incident.

Herring was arrested on Saturday, November 26. She was charged with Assault Family/Household Member-Impeding Breath/Circulation. She was freed from jail on a $25,000 bond.

Herring was arrested in February 2022, after she was reportedly caught on surveillance footage hitting her 4-year-old daughter and slamming her into the grassy area of the Target parking lot.

Records and past stories indicate Herring was charged in 2010 for child endangerment when police said she took one of her children to the father’s home which was raided by police and drugs were found. She received probation but violated the probation and had to serve jail time.

In 2013, Herring was sentenced to 20 months in state jail when police said she left a week-old infant alone in a motel room to go get and smoke meth.