WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with assault family violence with bodily injury, with the weapon being flowers pulled up from a garden. Mariah Moore was booked into jail Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Cunningham for an assault.

The responding officer said he noticed the front flower bed was uprooted and piles of flowers and dirt were on the front porch.

He said the victim told him her roommate had pulled the flowers up and threw them at her before chasing her inside the house and scratching her neck. The officer said she had scratch marks and was covered with dirt.

He spoke to Moore and said she told him she became upset that her roommate’s boyfriend had pulled up some flowers instead of weeds, and her roommate chased her and scratched her. The officer said Moore had no signs of injury or scratches.