TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL)— Due to the inclement weather and freezing temperatures in Texoma, some schools are delaying school start time on Monday, January 15.

Woodson, Chillicothe, and Midway Independent school districts will all start at 10 am, according to district officials, with Perrin-Whitt CISD closing all day on Monday.

At this time, no other schools have reported delays or closing for the cold weather.