A group of Venezuelan migrants walking up toward a shelter in Tijuana. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The city of Tijuana has decided to turn a sports complex into a giant shelter for Venezuelan migrants.

Enrique Lucero, director of Tijuana’s Migrant Affairs Office, said the complex, known as Campo Deportivo Reforma, has a basketball gym where 350 beds will be placed.

He said the city will provide the facility while the state will be responsible for medical services.

Mexico’s federal government has reportedly agreed to provide necessary supplies for the shelter.

“It should be ready this weekend, if not, by the coming week,” Lucero said.

Since Thursday, the city has seen 552 Venezuelan migrants arrive after being expelled through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Most have been placed in shelters around Tijuana.

City officials have said they expect about 200 Venezuelan migrants, per day, to arrive in Tijuana after being expelled by the U.S.

“Some of the Venezuelans have the resources to rent while some have decided to go back to Venezuela on their own,” Lucero said.

He also stated the migrants will have access to free internet at the shelter and other areas in accordance with a United Nations decree guaranteeing Wi-Fi connection for migrants.

Connectivity will also be provided to at Tijuana’s City Hall, several parks near downtown and a few city squares.

“We know that many are arriving in Tijuana, it’s very important that they have internet so they can communicate with their families to let them know they are well,” said Lucero. “They can also download archives and forms to help them start their asylum cases and be able to pay fees.”