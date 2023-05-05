WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces and native Electra man, Staff Sgt. Roy Carney, killed during World War II will be interred May 17, at Arlington National Cemetery.

According to a release sent from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office, Carney was a gunner assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force.

He was serving aboard a B-24 Liberator aircraft Aug. 1, 1943, when it was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti.

His remains could not be identified and were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania. He was just 20 years old.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Command, disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. More than 80 unknowns could not be identified and were subsequently permanently interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.

In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming the unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from the operation’s losses, sending them to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

Carney was accounted for in June 21, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence.

His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

For more information about Staff Sgt. Carney, click here.