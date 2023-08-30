WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—There will be one write-in candidate on the ballot for Mayor of Wichita Falls this November. Local business owner Scott Poenitzsch hosted the first of many meet-and-greet-style events on Wednesday.

He says it’s important for him to get out into the community and connect with voters. Poenitzsch is the owner of Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard and Winery and also sits on several boards in our community like the Wichita Falls Farmers Market at 8th and Austin and the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

If elected he says his focus will be on five key areas in our community: embracing the base, improving the quality of life for residents, taxing and spending, population growth, and becoming an advocate for small businesses.

“I’m excited to put my name in the hat I think I come to the table with a lot of experience to lead this city in a time of change and that’s what I believe needs to happen, always leave something better than you found it and I’ve done that throughout my life and I’ve lead a really rewarding life and would love to do the same thing here with Wichita Falls.”

Poenitzsch will be running against candidates Tim Short, Carol Murray, and Beverly Taylor Ellis. The 2023 City of Wichita Falls General Election will be held on November 7th, 2023.