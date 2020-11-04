WSC announces goal to raise $50,000 for area playgrounds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Work Services Corporation said it will help Park Place Christian Church and University Kiwanis Club raise funds for their respective playgrounds.

WSC officials said they are hoping to raise $50,000 to go toward construction of the playgrounds and will match every dollar they raise up to $100,000 for the playgrounds combined.

“WSC took interest in these two initiatives because the playground designs both include equipment that is specifically designed to accommodate and include children with a variety of disabilities,” in a press release, WSC officials said. “With WSC’s vision for a community where people with disabilities are independent and enriched with social, economic, and vocational equality, the projects aligned well.”

To read the full press release from WSC, look below.