WSC announces goal to raise $50,000 for area playgrounds

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Work Services Corporation said it will help Park Place Christian Church and University Kiwanis Club raise funds for their respective playgrounds.

WSC officials said they are hoping to raise $50,000 to go toward construction of the playgrounds and will match every dollar they raise up to $100,000 for the playgrounds combined.

“WSC took interest in these two initiatives because the playground designs both include equipment that is specifically designed to accommodate and include children with a variety of disabilities,” in a press release, WSC officials said. “With WSC’s vision for a community where people with disabilities are independent and enriched with social, economic, and vocational equality, the projects aligned well.”

To read the full press release from WSC, look below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News