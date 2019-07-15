WSC hosts hiring event for openings at SAFB and more

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Work Services Corporation is having a hiring event for cooks, lawn care workers, maintenance workers to work at Sheppard AFB and other places, this week from eight to four in the afternoon.

The event will be at the WSC Corporate office at 1343 Hatton Rd. In Wichita Falls.

Individuals need to bring their resumes and disability documentation.

Be prepared to be interviewed and hired.

If you have any questions you can contact Lisa Deleon (940) 386-1983 or Patti Graham (940) 386-1982.

For more information and a list of jobs available click here.