WSC hosts job fair for openings at SAFB and more

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Work Services Corporation is having a Job Fair for cooks, lawn care workers, maintenance workers to work at Sheppard AFB and other places, this week from eight to four in the afternoon.

The job fair will be at the WSC Corporate office at 1343 Hatton Rd. In Wichita Falls.

Individuals need to bring their resumes and disability documentation.

Be prepared to be interviewed and hired.

If you have any questions you can contact Michelle at (940) 386-2932 or Lisa at (940) 386-1983.

For more information and a list of jobs available click here.