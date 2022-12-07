WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Imagine being a victim of abuse but having no one to talk to or report it to, that’s where Patsy’s House comes in.

Patsy’s House serves as a safe haven for those going through traumatic events in their life such as sexual abuse, domestic violence, or even sex trafficking, and its Patsy’s house’s mission that has the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office pitching in to help those affected families for the holidays. It’s all part of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Angel Tree program, and for nearly 20 years this community-wide event has been offering a bit of peace for kids living in chaos.

Behind these walls, healing begins.

“We work directly with law enforcement with child protective investigations when there is an accusation or if a child has been affected by abuse,” Roberts said.

Executive Director for Patsy’s House, Denise Roberts said for some clients the word “family” doesn’t exist, that’s where the Wichita County Sherrif’s Office comes in.

“Today we get to do something fun a little different, we’re working with some of our partners and they are dropping off gifts for the angel tree for some of our families,” Roberts said.

“The county itself, everyone donated or went and bought a gift, we have the Angel Tree, everyone picked the name of a child from different places here in town,” Deputy Bryan Peeler said.

The Angel Tree program has been providing families with Christmas joy since 2004, and Roberts said seeing the reactions on the kid’s faces never gets old.

“This time of year especially we want to make sure every child gets to experience the joy of Christmas and so its so great for us to get to see other people come alongside us in a different way than normal,” Roberts said.

And with the number of donations received this year, Peeler said it speaks volumes about our community.

“Everyone cares and like I said, everyone’s got a lot going on right now in everyone’s lives but they took the time to at least stop and help everyone the best they could and try to make a happy Christmas for everyone,” Peeler said.

By not only offering gifts but hope to heal as well.

The Angel Tree program has come to an end but there are still several ways you can help Patsy’s House continue its mission, for more information on how you can help, click here.