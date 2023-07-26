Microsoft announced that they would be giving away a limited number of their new exclusive ooze green, pizza-scented Xbox Wireless Controllers! Find out how to get one.

DALLAS (KDAF) — “It smells like pizza, Dude!”

That’s what we imagine Mutant Ninja Turtle’s Michelangelo would say if he heard about this interesting limited edition item.

Microsoft

Microsoft announced that they would be giving away a limited number of their new exclusive ooze green, pizza-scented Xbox Wireless Controllers! Just in time for the new release of the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” in August.

“Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world’s first-ever pizza-scented controller! Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles’ beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za. The controller comes in four variations, each representing the signature colors, weapons, and personality of a Turtle brother: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo,” the press release reads.

Microsoft

Fans can enter to win the controllers via Twitter by following and retweeting Xbox Game Pass on Twitter. By retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet, it will automatically put you in the contest which runs until Aug. 13.