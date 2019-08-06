YMCA explains hiring policy after former youth coach arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The YMCA of Wichita Falls has responded to parent concerns involving a Holliday man’s role as a youth basketball coach after he was arrested following a lengthy high-speed chase.

Jimmy Dean Andrews, 52, is charged with theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest, aggravated assault of a Public Servant, and evading arrest with a previous conviction.

He was arrested after a chase last Tuesday that traveled for more than 30 miles and lasted more than an hour.

Police pursued the white pickup until Andrews started to travel the wrong way on Kell West.

At Central Freeway and Maurie, a deputy did a pit maneuver to spin the truck around and another deputy attempted to box him in. They say Andrews sped up and rammed the patrol car head-on before he was arrested.

He also had an arrest warrant out for burglary of a vehicle.

Andrews has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1985 including another evading conviction in Wichita County, and about two dozen other arrests including for aggravated robbery and assaults.

Andrews was a YMCA youth basketball coach for a team of 7 and 8-year-olds, mostly from Holliday.

YMCA officials say Andrews did undergo a background check and based on YMCA standards, Andrews qualified to be a coach, despite his criminal record.



“We’ve had two successful years with him, we have not had any trouble, we didn’t hear anything from parents, anything from the officials or our gym supervisors, he’s been a model coach for us and its unfortunate that this has happened and I pray that he’s going to be okay and moving forward, we certainly don’t like to see that for anybody or any family or his family or himself. But, you know, as of now, moving forward he would not qualify to be a coach.” President of YMCA Wichita Falls Brandon Brown said. President of YMCA Wichita Falls Brandon Brown

Bown said Andrews was a coach for the YMCA from December of last year to this February.

At last check, Andrews is still in the Wichita County Jail.