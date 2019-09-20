YMCA Imagination playground

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The YMCA of Wichita Falls unveiled its new imagination playground equipment Thursday, which will provide kids with a great, safe place to unleash all of that energy they seem to have.

Audio: “lets get these kids playing, ok? Lets go!”

Brandon Brown, YMCA of Wichita Falls President and CEO, says, “we partnered up with a program called imagination playground so it’s a fun innovative way, life-sized blocks and equipment for the kiddos to play and have a good time, it’s all about their imagination, it’s about letting your imagination set no boundaries for you.

You can do and be and build anything you want to, it’s a perfect opportunity for kids to grow and develop their social skills, imagination and you can see behind me the kids are just having a ball, but it gives us an opportunity to really change what we’re doing with the kids, so every day is different play, every day they can come and construct something differently they can come do something so its not the same thing day in and day out.

You know what it’s not just for the youngsters, adults can do it, children or adults with special needs can get involved in this.”

Audio: “can you hold this Kirsten?”

Chris Callahan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, says, “it’s fun to see the playgrounds that we’ve built across the state, we’ve built 39 now across the state of Texas, this is the 10th imagination playground that we’ve put in across the state. Today’s a little different. We actually get to see the kids interacting with the equipment and having a lot of fun, I think they could stay here all day. This imagination playground will give them an opportunity to use their imagination to explore to learn to be physically active, all those things are very important for children and their development and that’s why we did it and partnered with the YMCA.”

Brown says the new facility is due to be finished in April.