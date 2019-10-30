“You are the best of us”: VP Mike Pence praises soldiers at Fort Hood

1  of  2
by: Steffi Lee

FORT HOOD, Texas (Nexstar) — Vice President Mike Pence praised the ongoing work and training taking place at Fort Hood during his two-day stop in Central Texas.

“You come from the rest of us, but make no mistake about it, you are the best of us,” VP Pence said during his remarks Tuesday morning.

Air Force Two arrived in Texas Monday evening. During his visit to Fort Hood, he observed a training exercise, participated in a veteran transition roundtable and delivered remarks to U.S. Army uniformed and civilian personnel.

“Anytime a senior leader takes the time out of his day or her day to come visit us, it’s always meaningful,” Col. Michael Schoenfeldt said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re getting ready for training, if we’re getting ready for deployment or if we’re just going to stay right here.”

Vice President Pence recognized Fort Hood’s III Corps Headquarters’ involvement in the fight against ISIS.

“III Corps is playing a leading role in our 76-nation coalition to defeat ISIS,” he said. “In fact, III Corps was there when by March of this year, our Armed Forces claimed the last inch of territory under the black flag of ISIS.”

“As I stand here today, hundreds of your brothers and sisters in arms are deployed in that region, even as we speak,” he added.

Pence also paid his respects at the Fort Hood November 5th memorial to honor the 13 people killed in the deadly 2009 attack.

During his veteran transition roundtable, Pence had the opportunity to learn more about the Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program, also known as SFL-TAP.

“Every trooper that leaves the army has the opportunity to go through the program,” Command Sgt. Major James Light said. “What that does is give the soldiers an opportunity to interact with folks who provide jobs in the local area, to get into internship programs and just to see what’s available on the outside.”

Following his stop in Fort Hood, he traveled to Austin to deliver remarks at a Trump Victory luncheon.

VP Pence will return to Washington, D.C. Tuesday evening. 

