You can now tell your Amazon device “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s”

(KFDX/KJTL) — Amazon is partnering with McDonald’s to introduce the world’s first voice-initiated application process.

The ‘Apply Thru’ lets users apply for a job at the iconic golden arches with the sound of their voice.

All you have to do is simply say “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” and the device will assist with the first step of the application.

The new feature is currently available on Alexa and Google assistant devices in nine countries.

With a broader rollout expected in the coming months.

The move is part of a global hiring campaign to help customers start their careers at the world’s largest restaurant chain.