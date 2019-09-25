Breaking News
Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion

You can now tell your Amazon device “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s”

News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Amazon is partnering with McDonald’s to introduce the world’s first voice-initiated application process.

The ‘Apply Thru’ lets users apply for a job at the iconic golden arches with the sound of their voice.

All you have to do is simply say “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” and the device will assist with the first step of the application.

The new feature is currently available on Alexa and Google assistant devices in nine countries.

With a broader rollout expected in the coming months.

The move is part of a global hiring campaign to help customers start their careers at the world’s largest restaurant chain.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

national comic book day

Thumbnail for the video titled "national comic book day"

Alzheimer's care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's care"

Bird-safe windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bird-safe windows"

Alexa partners with McDonalds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa partners with McDonalds"

Mother charged after child was allegedly exposed to meth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother charged after child was allegedly exposed to meth"

fletcher family corn dog lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "fletcher family corn dog lawsuit"

Senior focus ticket giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior focus ticket giveaway"

Wichita Co. probation supervisor arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. probation supervisor arrested"

Former Wichita Co. probation office lab tech charged with sexual assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Wichita Co. probation office lab tech charged with sexual assault"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-25-19"

Lake Wichita boardwalk one step closer to completion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita boardwalk one step closer to completion"

4B board members deny Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B board members deny Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News