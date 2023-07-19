GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Our Daily Bread is a meal program run by the church that feeds people in its community for five days a week over five weeks.

The director of Our Daily Bread, Bronwen Choate, said God called her to start this program.

“Over ten years ago, I wondered what happened to the kids after the feeding program at school was through in June. What happens between June and August 20th,” said Choate. “So it just kind of was in the back of my mind, and then all of a sudden sermons were preached about feeding the hungry, bible verses came up about feeding the hungry. I thought, ‘okay, he’s trying to tell me something.'”

Each visitor will get a home cooked meal and a sack lunch to take home for dinner, and the program is completely free to all who need it.

Choate started this program as a way to feed kids from the community who relied on school meals. However, she soon realized that her mission should expand to include adults.

“It was originally meant for children, but then we realized, the parents were dropping them off and that we weren’t having very big crowds,” said Choate. “I thought, well, the parents might be hungry because most of them, you know, are low income people.”

This program started over ten years ago. Since the start, the church had a change in leadership. Bryan Patrick, the new pastor of the church, was blown away by what the organization does for its community.

“I was just blown away about the care and the pride these people take in their community,” said Bryan Patrick.

Pastor Patrick talked about how he quickly learned that this is an important staple that he will keep going in the area.

The program is able to give away over three hundred meals a day, thanks to the help of all the volunteers.

Both Patrick and Choate said their church is like the story of fish and loaves from the bible. No matter how much they give out, they always have enough for those who need it.

To get involved, contact the church on their website, located here.