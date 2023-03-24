YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Young County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged case of animal cruelty, and two men turned themselves in for that charge yesterday.

Jeffrey Logan and Zachary Anderson turned themselves in to the young county jail. Both have since bonded out. Young county sheriff Travis Babcock said investigators issued warrants for animal cruelty-non livestock for the two.

According to the Graham Leader, the two are linked to an animal cruelty case involving the tragic death of a dog, Niko.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We will have much more on this in the coming days.