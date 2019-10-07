Young girl battles brain cancer with the help of medical marijuana

NEW YORK (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year ago, one little girl from New York was given just six months to live. She’s battling brain cancer.

Diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017, doctors told her parents she would probably never walk or talk again. But this little fighter never gave up.



Her mother, Meghan Hall, says, “my husband and I decided to stop the chemo, and just stick with the marijuana. And we bumped it up. That’s all she’s done.”

After Brooklyn started using medical marijuana, doctors started seeing a change.



Hall says, “within a week, she gained almost all of her weight back that we were worried about. She started talking again. She started playing, she was more active, she was off the couch and outside, and her behavior got way better.”

In July, Brooklyn’s condition improved dramatically.



Hall says, “she’s not terminal. She’s not cancer-free, but she’s stable. And so cannabis gave us, it gave us time.”

As her condition improves, Brooklyn has been checking things off of her bucket list – appearing in TV commercials, attending summer camp and taking helicopter rides.

But the best of all, Disney world. “two of them. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.”

Although it hasn’t been easy, her mom always tries to see a silver lining.

Hall says, “Brooklyn, as much as she’s been through, she’s still like laughing, and still happy, and she doesn’t even think about it. She just keeps going.”

A fighter, a lover, and a young girl who will continue to live her life dangerously.

Another item on that bucket list was a prom, which her family and friends hosted for her earlier this year.