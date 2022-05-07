WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Five bond propositions for improvements on various roads throughout Burkburnett were voted upon by residents during May 7’s Special Election.

The five proposed bonds total $10.6 million, and if all five were to pass, the tax increase on a home appraised at $100,000 would total over $141.

— $2,680,000 for improvements on Roller Road Proposition B — $730,000 for improvements on Meadow Drive and Dell Street (+$9.96)

Ultimately, voters in Burkburnett passed none of the five proposals:

— receiving 947 NO votes Proposition B — FAILED receiving 948 NO votes

