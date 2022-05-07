YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Back on the ballot for residents of Graham on Saturday, May 7 was the sale of alcohol in their city, the fourth time a measure concerning alcohol has made the ballot in the last decade.

Ultimately, the residents of the City of Graham voted in favor of Proposition A, making the sale of all alcoholic drinks legal within city limits.

Graham was “dry”, or free of the sale of alcohol of any kind until a measure was passed in 2016 by 53% of voters to allow the sale of beer and wine in the city.

According to The Graham Leader, the measure was placed on the ballot by Graham’s city council after a petition was brought to them by the Graham Wet Committee.

The petition filed by the committee in December 2021 called for a local option election to add a measure for the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages, within the city limits.

The petition required the committee to gather 952 signatures or 35% of the 2020 electorate. They ended up with 1,003 valid signatures.

The 2016 election that allowed the sale of beer and wine in Graham was the third attempt to pass such a measure. In 2012 and 2014, the measure failed to gain a majority of support from voters.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather and more, subscribe to our newsletter.