ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Archer County have chosen their newest aldermen to accompany their new mayor as they join the City Council of Archer City.

Archer City voters were tasked to select from a three-candidate pool who they would like to serve on their council.

The three candidates on the May 7 ballot were:

Paula Bradley

Megan Hubbard Randall

Ben Tucker

Voters could select as few as no candidates and as many as two.

Ultimately, Megan Hubbard Randall received the most votes, followed by Paula Bradley and Ben Tucker.

Archer City voters also cast their ballots at the polls today for a new mayor to replace Kelvin Green, the youngest mayor in the city’s history, after he elected not to seek another term.

