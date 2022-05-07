ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City voters were tasked with selecting a new mayor at the polls on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The last time Archer City elected a new mayor, they made history when an 18-year-old won the seat unopposed, becoming the youngest sitting mayor in the state of Texas at that time in 2014.

Four terms and eight years later, it’s time for someone else to make history of their own.

Jake Truette has been elected Mayor of Archer City, defeating opponents Daniel Pruitt and Bobby Smith.

The position opened up when it was announced current mayor Kelvin Green would not be seeking another term due to an upcoming move outside Archer City Limits, as first reported by The Archer County News.

Green was first elected in 2014 at the age of just 18 years old, the youngest mayor in the history of the city and the youngest mayor currently serving in the State of Texas at the time of his election.

Green won reelection bids in 2016, 2018, and 2020 before deciding not to seek another term.

Also up for election in Archer City today were two seats on their city council.

