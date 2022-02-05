WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Although the general election is still nine months away, Democratic hopeful for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke is making some rounds.

With the ‘Keeping the Lights On’ campaign, 20 cities over 2,100 miles across Texas to discuss problems with the state’s power grid after thousands were blacked out during last year’s winter storm with some losing their lives.

“These are things that are bringing people out, and it makes sure that this energy-rich state, in fact, the energy leader nationally and internationally so that we can always keep the lights on but also continue being a leader going forward,” O’Rourke said.

From all sides of the aisle, O’Rourke says this is an issue that brings a good crowd no matter what.

“The turnout so far has been so good in communities like Odessa and Abilene, where we were earlier today, and Wichita Falls. It was so nice to see friends that we’ve met before, but also a lot of new people and that’s really encouraging,” O’Rourke said.

Encouraging for O’Rourke but also those in attendance, like Wichita Falls resident Jesse Bogan.

“Everybody knows the United States right now as a problem and politicians need to stop talking about the problem and they need to start doing something about it,” Bogan said.

Many felt the same.

Voicing their concerns from the grid, to accessing mental health resources, to education, and so much more.

“These are the types of things I know we can work on when we’re united, when we do not allow our differences to define us and we can make decisions for the future. That’s what I want to do as governor,” O’Rourke said.

A renewed inspiration for bogan — rallying behind a candidate for what he believes in.

“I admire him for trying again. That shows people just because you have a defeat in one area, does not mean you can’t be successful in another,” Bogan said.

And for what O’Rourke stands for.

“And that’s why I support him, I believe in the things he stands for and I hope one day Wichita County can go democrat,” Bogan said.

Something O’Rourke says is just all about being from the Lone Star State.

“I love that ambition. I see in my fellow Texans, and I want to make sure it’s reflected not just in this campaign, but the service I provide as governor,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke heads to Denton Sunday and has a few more stops all along Texas until he wraps it all up in Houston on February 15.