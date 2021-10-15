Bowie residents to vote in new mayor or re-elect current one as early as Monday

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — In Bowie, voters will decide whether they want a new mayor or to re-elect the current one.

Both candidates want to see growth in the city and believe it can be done under their leadership.

“I want to bring businesses to our community so that we have employment and jobs,” Tawni Jones said.

“I’d love to see us bring in some more businesses to the city of Bowie but t the same time we had 55 destroyed last year in the tornado to some extent or another and all 55 of those are back up with some new ones in town,” Mayor Gaylynn Burris said.

Burris said there are a number of ongoing projects in the city that she hopes to see through but her opponent, Tawni Jones, believes it’s time for a change.

“I don’t think it’s a job that I should be making all the decisions, I think that we should be listening to our community and at the moment we are not,” Jones said. “We don’t have a lot of government transparency here, it’s really difficult to find out where exactly our money is being spent.”

On the other hand, Burris said city leaders are being good stewards of citizens’ money.

“We are responsible for the money that they pay, we are responsible for spending it wisely and I put the city taxpayers first, I want to do that with controlling tax rates and controlling utility rates,” Burris said.

Burris, who has held this position before, said she has learned a lot and if re-elected one thing she would address is communication.

“What I’d really like to do is improve the communication between the community and the city government, city hall, city manager, mayor and council,” Burris said.

Jones, who is a business owner, believes the city should be run like a business and believes she has what it takes to lead the charge.

“I’ve run several successful businesses in my life and brought them to fruition and sold and started new ones and I think that I just got the drive, I also think that I communicate well with the citizens here,” Jones said.

But Burris disagrees.

“You cannot run a city, you cannot run a city government the way you do a private corporation,” Burris said. “We’re not in the profit-making business, we’re not answering to shareholders, we answer to community taxpayers and I just feel like I have a better handle on that after being here for almost four years,” Burris said.

Burris and Jones both believe they are who the city of Bowie needs but that is up to the voters to decide.

Both Burris and Jones said despite who residents are casting their votes for, they just urge residents to head to the polls on Monday.

Early voting:

October 18, 2021 – October 29, 2021

Bible Baptist Church- 1400 Hwy. 59 N. Bowie, Tx 76230

Montague County Annex-11339 State Hwy. 59 N. Montague, Tx 76251

Nocona Community Center -807 W. Hwy 82 Nocona, Tx 76255

Saint Jo Civic Center-101 E. Boggess Street, Saint Jo, Tx 76265