Candidate Profile: Precinct 3 city council candidates hope to bring unity to the city of Bowie

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting for the November election starts Monday, October 18, and, as Your Local Election Headquarters, we are continuing to highlight key races in Texoma.

There are three races for Bowie residents to consider, including who will be the next Councilor for Precinct 3 after the incumbent decided to not seek another term.

“It’s everybody’s hometown, so let’s make it a home and unified,” Precinct 3 candidate Stephanie Post said.

“Integrity in the council counts; your voice counts,” Precinct 3 candidate Glenda Durham said.

These are just some issues Bowie residents Stephanie Post and Glenda Durham hope to address head-on if elected Councilor for Precinct 3 on November 2.

“We need integrity, we need someone who will question things, we need someone who is not connected to what they can benefit from the city budget,” Durham said.

This is not Durham’s first attempt at this seat after a failed bid in 2020. However, now she believes she has gained more experience to be successful in this role.

“I’ve gone ahead and served as an advocate for the community for the entire year,” Durham said. “I didn’t stop just because the election was over.”

Post, who said she is new to the world of politics, also has her sights set on this position and said she hopes to bring unity to the city council if elected.

“Over the past few years there, I’ve seen a lot of animosity within the community on different issues, such as streets and electric bills and stuff like that, so I want to be able to try and address those issues,” Post said.

Post said having volunteered in various departments within the city, such as the Emergency Operation Center and the Montague Emergency Communication Teams, she has gained a lot of respect for the citizens and those she worked with, and she believes she can bring what she has learned to this role.

Durham said a vote for her is a vote for honesty in City Hall.

Early voting:

October 18, 2021 – October 29, 2021

Bible Baptist Church- 1400 Hwy. 59 N. Bowie, Tx 76230

Montague County Annex-11339 State Hwy. 59 N. Montague, Tx 76251

Nocona Community Center -807 W. Hwy 82 Nocona, Tx 76255

Saint Jo Civic Center-101 E. Boggess Street, Saint Jo, Tx 76265