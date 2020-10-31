Candidate profile: WFISD school board district four

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two candidates vying for the same position: Wichita Falls Independent District school board district four.

Dale Harvey has held the title for the last eight years and the current vice president of the school board wants to continue his work.

“That’s what we’re all about, is the future of our students, whether it be on a career path, or a college path. We’re very happy about that,” Harvey said.

But Jason Stewart, who served on the long range facility planning committee for the WFISD, wants to shake things up a little.

“Right now we’re sitting with a board of zero parents, that have no students in the WFISD currently,” Stewart said. “I have two virtual learners at home, I get what we’re going through and it’s difficult and it’s challenging.”

Stewart thinks this can add a much needed prespective on the board of trustees.

“I think bringing in a bit for of a different candidate than something we’re used to on the board is definitely something that can be beneficial,” Stewart said.

Harvey, first elected in 2012, looks back at the passing of the 2015 bond, instrumental to the funding for the CEC, as one of his proudest moments.

He added it’s hard to please everybody, but it’s part of the job.

“That’s our responsibility. We have to embrace that and we have to push that forward and we to know to be succesful we have to be in that vein,” Harvey said. “I need that kind of accountablity. It keeps me sharp and gives them a line of communication with me, I appreciate.”

Both candidates said they are looking out for the future of WFISD.

“It’s time for us to really go out there and set the stage for the future, right,” Stewart said. “For our children, for our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren.”

“We need to build on that, build on the success of the cec and continue our path to academic excellence,” Harvey said.

Making the final push, just days before election day.