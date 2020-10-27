Candidate profile: Wichita Falls city council District 4

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Both incumbent Tim Brewer and candidate Jason Hester have goals of expanding the city through small businesses but Hester said the difference between them, is that he will be here to watch the city grow.

As two men with experience in small business, Brewer and Hester both have goals of economic development in Wichita Falls. And with Brewer serving as council liaison to the finance committee, he believes he is the man for the job.

“I’d be probably the first one to vote for any kind of new business coming in,” Brewer said. “There are all kinds that are looking at us right now. I’m working with the chamber and them to try to bring in new businesses.”

Hester is a lifelong Wichitan that returned home to start his business, the Deep End, after serving six years in the Air Force. He said he wants to grow the city by bringing new businesses that the city doesn’t have.

“We don’t really have a place for younger people to perform so somewhere like that would be good. Bring out outside money to Wichita Falls,” Hester said.

If re-elected, Brewer said he wants to improve infrastructure in the district.

“Fix some of the streets in that district. Some of them have different needs that need to be attended to. We cut $10 million out the budget so it has to come from somewhere,” Brewer said.

Hester said with so much land in the district, he hopes to use it for small businesses.

“There’s a clinic in the middle of a field. Let’s build some roads around there. Let’s build business down there. Let’s make it cheaper for small businesses to build instead of only big businesses building in Wichita Falls,” Hester said.

While they may share some similarities, these candidates still have their differences.

“I think we do need another reservoir somewhere. It may not happen in my lifetime but I would like to know that it’s gonna happen,” Brewer said.

“What the people say is what I will vote. Not what’s best for me, not what’s best for other people on the council, but what’s best for the people of Wichita Falls.”

Both candidates are hoping to earn your vote in November.

Both candidates answered “Five Critical Questions” in a social media exclusive.