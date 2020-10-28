Candidate profile: Wichita Falls city council District 5

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Incumbent Steve Jackson said he prides himself in being transparent with the public and a voice for the blue-collar worker.

Candidate Tom Taylor said he brings lots of experience in working with others and believes Wichita Falls is currently at a crossroads.

Jackson has sat in the District 5 seat since November 2018 and hopes to continue representing his area.

“We just gotta pull together as a community to help clean up the community, as well. Just one person can’t do it, but if we come together as a community, we can get more done,” Jackson said.

Running against Jackson is Taylor, a 27-year Air Force veteran with years of experience in financial and project management.

“I have worked with people. I have developed budgets. I have executed budgets. I have written contracts. I understand how those things work. As a city councilor, I think I can provide a lot of experience and knowledge in those areas,” Taylor said.

With another term, Jackson said he will work on infrastructure and cleaning up crime in District 5.

“[I] tried to help with Chief Borrego and the police department get more patrols. We do have a lot of crime in our area and out by the base as well,” Jackson said.

For Taylor, he would like to find ways to keep young people in Wichita Falls to broaden the tax base and find a long term water solution.

“We have a responsibility to our citizens in Wichita Falls and our neighbors throughout the area. We have to develop a plan, and I think it’s just about developed, similar to if not Lake Ringgold plan,” Taylor said.

For both Jackson and Taylor, they said all of their goals are for the betterment of Wichita Falls.

“We’ve gotta put money in making Wichita Falls a destination, a desired destination for industry, for residents and for tourists,” Taylor said.

“We just need to work as a group, as a community and step up,” Jackson said.

The community will have the chance to vote for one of these men on November 3.