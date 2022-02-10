WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With early voting starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, we’re taking a look into the two Wichita County District Clerk Republican candidates for the March 1 Primary election.

For 38 years Patti Flores has served in the District Clerk’s Office in Wichita County and said she’s seen a lot of changes throughout those years – with one of the most recent being a technology upgrade that she said has its ups and downs.

“The civil part is working very well, so there’s good and bad with it, and we’re working to correct the other problems,” Flores said.

The benefits of the upgrade are something her opponent Leslee Mannon agrees with.

“Odyssey works great if you use it in the way that its supposed to be used; if you put the information where it goes, it can be a beautiful thing,” Mannon said. “Now, it does go down a lot – there’s a problem with that, but when it’s functioning and used correctly, it’s great.”

Flores has been instrumental in fighting for higher wages, saying her employees deserve the same pay as the Sheriff’s Office – while Mannon said a more aggressive approach to collecting money owed to the District Clerk’s Office could put roughly $8 million back into Wichita County’s budget.

“I’m never for raising taxes,” Flores said. “I know the County is not for raising taxes, but we have to be competitive, so we can get qualified people in the office.”

“With the money that is owed to Wichita County from the District Clerk’s Office, when you collect more of that money, you can lower your budget,” Mannon said. “That goes back into your budget, and so then you allot for that money to be spent on salaries or to keep the taxes lower. So there is a resolution there if more money is being collected from the District Clerk’s Office.”

Both candidates said it’s their experience and drive that makes them perfect for the job.

“I’ve been in the office for 38 years, and I’ve worked every single desk in that office, and I can train in every single desk, and I hope the public will vote for me,” Flores said.

“I’ve already put in the footwork; I’ve been going to other counties of similar size that use Tyler Odyssey and sat with their District Clerks and gone through their job processes to see what they’re doing and what works for them, so that I can bring that back and implement that here,” Mannon said. “I’m already putting in the footwork and laying the groundwork for a job that I don’t even have yet, so if I’m working this hard before I get there, I can only do better once I get there.”

Early voting kicks off on Tuesday, February 13, and ends Friday, February 25.