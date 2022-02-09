WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The race for Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner is unlike many others, as both the incumbent, Mickey Fincannon, and challenger, Lee Harvey, have experience in this position.

“I’m ready to go back to work, put my head down, do some of the things I did before, which was really rewarding,” Harvey said.

Harvey resigned as Precinct 2 Commissioner to pursue an unsuccessful Congress run but was then able to run in 2020 as a write-in. It was in that election that current Precinct 2 Commissioner Fincannon assumed office.

“You’ve actually learned the job, you’re not just taking a guess on what you think the job’s going to be,” Fincannon said. “You’ve been in there doing the job, and you can properly explain it to people, and I think that makes a big difference.”

After getting some experience under his belt, the Burkburnett native and more than 30-year law enforcement veteran wants to continue his work all over the precinct.

“I’ve came in and done exactly that. I’ve been very open and transparent with my office and been a really good steward of the taxpayer’s dollars,” Fincannon said. “I’ve spent a lot of time researching budgets and how we spend money and look at the best ways to spend money, and I’ve, more than anything else, kept my word to the citizens.”

Meanwhile Harvey, also a Burk native, is looking to get back to some of the work that he previously had his eyes on.

“We don’t need saving accounts in the precincts. So if we tax you for something, we need to give it to you,” Harvey said. “It’d make me mad if I paid for a car and didn’t get it, you know? So there’s a lot of different aspects and different mentalities when it comes to managing tax dollars.”

After serving six years in this position, Harvey feels like being on the ballot this time around will make all the difference.

“I was amazed that that many people stopped and took time to do that,” Harvey said. “What that tells me, too, is that people are ready to have their commissioner back, and that helped me make a decision to run again. But now I’m on it.”

That won’t be the case if Fincannon has anything to say about it.

“As far as running my office and taking care of the budget, I’ll continue to do that. I’ll continue to be a strong advocate for the taxpayers instead of just doing it the way we’ve always done it,” Fincannon said. “We’re looking for the new ways that maybe will be a little bit better, and that’s what I’m going to push forward through.”

