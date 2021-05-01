City of Burkburnett election results

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) – Results from the City of Burkburnett Commissioner Place 1 and 2 have been submitted.
According to Margie Poole, Cory Brinkley has won the seat for Commissioner Place 1 and Randy Brewster has won the seat for Commissioner Place 2.
Here’s a look at the results for Commissioner Place 1:
- Cory Brinkley – 310 total votes
- Theophile (Ted) Kwas – 203 total votes
- Dale Stiles – 87 total votes
Here’s a look at the results for Commissioner Place 2:
- Randy Brewster – 305 total votes
- Matt Harmon – 219 total votes
