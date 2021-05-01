City of Burkburnett election results

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) – Results from the City of Burkburnett Commissioner Place 1 and 2 have been submitted.

According to Margie Poole, Cory Brinkley has won the seat for Commissioner Place 1 and Randy Brewster has won the seat for Commissioner Place 2.

Here’s a look at the results for Commissioner Place 1:

  • Cory Brinkley – 310 total votes
  • Theophile (Ted) Kwas – 203 total votes
  • Dale Stiles – 87 total votes

Here’s a look at the results for Commissioner Place 2:

  • Randy Brewster – 305 total votes
  • Matt Harmon – 219 total votes

