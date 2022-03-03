CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Clay County may get another chance to vote for Justice of the Peace, depending on what the Republican Party there is advised to do about what happened during the race.

One candidate was disqualified because he is not registered to vote as required by election law.

Michael Russell came in third place with 19% behind Lanny Evans and Incumbent John Swenson.

Officials said they didn’t find out Russell wasn’t registered until he tried to vote.

County Judge Mike Campbell said under election law when a candidate is ruled ineligible, the candidates in the runoff are determined in the regular manner, without regard to the votes received by the ineligible candidate.

To make it simple, under this ruling, it appears Lanny Evans is the winner.

Now the question is, should the second place candidate, Swenson, be entitled to a runoff when the actual votes cast did not give any candidate a majority?

That is a question for the Secretary of State’s office and the Republican Party, as well as the question of who would pay for another election – the party or a candidate?

