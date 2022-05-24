CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Clay County selected who would be on the ballot for Precinct 2’s Commissioner in the November General Elections.

Jack Pickett has been elected by Clay County to serve as the Clay County Commissioner for Precinct 2, securing a majority of voters and defeating his opponent Brock Myers.

In the March 1 Primary Elections, Myers received the most votes with 248, followed by Pickett with 221. Neither Myers nor Pickett secured an outright majority, forcing the runoff.

