TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday, May 7 is Election Day, and Texomans will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in municipal elections, school board elections, bond elections, and the Special Election called by Gov. Abbott to amend the Texas Constitution.
All Texans who head to the polls will cast their ballot on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
In addition, several communities within Texoma will decide on leaders in their communities, trustees in their school districts, and whether or not certain bond issues will become realities.
Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Authority, and we have the breakdown of every local race in the area. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get started.
What will and what won’t be on the May 7 ballot?
On the ballot for all Texans for the May 7 special elections are two amendments to the Texas Constitution that deal with property taxes.
In February 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring the Texas Legislature set the date of the election for voting on the two proposed constitutional amendments to be May 7, 2022.
During the 87th Legislature’s Third Called Session, two joint resolutions were approved, proposing two particular constitutional amendments by a vote of two-thirds of all the members of each house.
Though the language has confused some, both amendments have to do with property taxes and make an effort to reduce them for some Texans.
Those who head to the polls during early voting or on Election Day on May 7 will either vote for or against Proposition 1 and Proposition 2.
This will not be the only election held during the month of May 2022, as several counties in Texoma will also hold runoff elections for the March 2022 Primaries for November’s general election.
As such, it should be noted that the election for which early voting is currently being held for is not the primary runoff elections.
The date set for the runoff elections is May 24, 2022, with early voting set for May 16 through the 20.
Make sure you stick with Texoma’s Homepage, Your Local Election Headquarters, for updates on the primary runoff election as it draws closer.
When and where can I vote on Election Day?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day for all polling locations in Texoma.
Please find a list of available polling locations sorted by county below:
Wichita County
- Martin Luther King Center — 1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls
- Texas Highway Department — 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls
- Region IX Education Center — 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls
- Commissioner Precinct 2 Building — 102 West College Street, Burkburnett
- Iowa Park Tax Substation — 400 North Wall Street, Iowa Park
- Commissioner Precinct 4 Building — 2023 State Highway 25 North, Electra
Archer County
- Lakeside City Community Center — 4344 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls
- Archer County Activity Building — 312 West Cottonwood Street, Archer City
- Holliday Community Center — 200 North Walnut Street, Holliday
- Megargel City Hall — 902 Cedar Street, Megargel
- Scotland City Hall — 727 Avenue L, Scotland
- Windthorst Knight of Columbus Hall — 19119 U.S. Highway 281, Windthorst
Baylor County (Seymour ISD Bond)
- Baylor County Courthouse (District Courtroom) — 101 S. Washington Street, Seymour
Clay County
- Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD — 22471 F.M. 2393, Wichita Falls
- Charlie Community Center — 136 Sudan Street, Wichita Falls
- First Baptist Church of Dean — 7241 State Highway 79 North, Wichita Falls
- Bellevue Community Center — 754 Ross Street, Bellevue
- Byers Community Center — 601 Main Street, Byers
- Wells Fargo Building — 210 North Bridge Street, Henrietta
- Petrolia VFD — 124 South Central Street, Petrolia
Foard County
- Foard County Courthouse Basement — 101 South Main Street, Crowell
Hardeman County
- Hardeman County Courthouse — 300 South Main Street, Quanah
- Lions Club Building — 200 Avenue K, Chillicothe
Jack County
- Jack County Courthouse, Suite 104 — 100 North Main Street, Jacksboro
- Jack County Fair Barn — 1072 State Highway 59, Jacksboro
- Perrin Church of Christ — 105 West Eberhart Street, Perrin
- Bryson Senior Citizens Building — 201 South College Street, Bryson
Montague County
- Montague County Annex Community Room — 11339 State Highway 59 North, Montague
- Nocona Community Center — 807 West Highway 82, Nocona, TX 76255
- Saint Jo Civic Center — 101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo
- Bowie Bible Baptist — 1400 Highway 59 North, Bowie
Throckmorton County
- Throckmorton Depot Library — 120 East Chestnut Street, Throckmorton
- Masonic Lodge — 108 West High Street, Throckmorton
- First Baptist Church of Elbert — 6290 State Highway 79, Elbert
- Woodson City Hall — 221 North Highway 183, Woodson
Wilbarger County
- Wilbarger Auditorium — 2100 Yamaprika Street, Vernon
- Vernon Housing Authority — 1100 Ross Street, Vernon
- Wilbarger County Courtroom — 1700 Wilbarger Street, Vernon
- Calvary Baptist Life Center — 2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon
Young County
- First United Methodist Church — 700 3rd Street, Graham
- North Central Texas College Graham — 928 Cherry Street, Graham
- Olney City Library — 807 West Hamilton Street, Olney
- Newcastle City Hall — 608 Broadway Avenue, Newcastle
- Loving Volunteer Fire Department — 8891 State Highway 114 East, Loving
Are there any local races on the May 7 ballot?
The May 7 Special Election also contains several local races in which residents will vote on the future of their communities.
Mayoral elections, city councilor elections, school board elections and bond elections are all occurring in cities and school districts across Texoma during this election.
A list of local races on ballots across Texoma during the May 7 Special Election can be found below.
If a sample ballot has been made available for a particular race, a link to it will be included.
Burkburnett
Perhaps the town with the most on their ballots in the entire area is Burkburnett, who will be electing their Mayor, two city councilors, a trustee for the Burkburnett Independent School District, and whether or not to approve five bond proposals for transportation improvements.
Please find the races, candidates, and bond proposals for the City of Burkburnett blow:
Mayor of Burkburnett
- Lori Kemp
- Andrew (Drew) Skinner
- Mike Tugman
City Councilor Place 3
- Theophile (Ted) Kwas
- Susan Mitchell
- Liz Stiles
City Councilor Place 4
- Michael Richter
- John Beard
- Stephanie Humbred
Burkburnett Independent School District Trustees
- Burkburnett ISD Place 2 — Robin Bachert and Paul Arborgast
- Candidates for Place 1 (Jimmy Beeson) and Place 3 (Terry Tanna Klipp) ran unopposed.
Burkburnett Bond Proposals
A total of five proposed bonds are being presented to residents of Burkburnett for improvements on various roads throughout the city. The five proposals are listed below and include the total bond amount.
NOTE: The dollar amount listed in parenthesis to the right of the proposal represents the estimated maximum property tax increase for a residence with an appraisal value of $100,000.
- Proposition A — $2,680,000 for improvements on Roller Road (+$35.46)
- Proposition B — $730,000 for improvements on Meadow Drive and Dell Street (+$9.96)
- Proposition C — $1,735,000 for improvements on Kramer Road and Ameron Road (+$23.07)
- Proposition D — $1,120,000 for improvements on County Road and Williams Drive (+$15.16)
- Proposition E — $4,395,000 for improvements on Sioux Lane, Chaparral Road, Hiawatha Lane, Red Fox Lane and Pawhuska Lane (+$57.97)
If all five bond proposals pass, the tax increase on a home appraised at $100,000 would total over $141.
Other Local Elections
Many other cities and school districts are also voting on their future during this election. We will have those races listed below.
Electra
- Mayor of Electra — Lynda Lynn (unopposed)
- Commissioner Place 3 — Pam G Ward | Christina Neumann
- Commissioner Place 4 — Meggan Moore | Fran Davis
Iowa Park
- Mayor of Iowa Park— Taylor Kelley | Ray Schultz
- City Council Place 2 — Geral D Frazier | Jeff Pogatshnik
- City Council Place 4 — Lori M. Shierry (unopposed)
Archer City
- Mayor of Archer City— Bobby Smith | Daniel W. Pruitt | Jake Truette
- Alderman/City Council (Up to 2) — Paula Bradley | Megan Hubbard Randall | Ben Tucker
- Mayor of Archer City— Bobby Smith | Daniel W. Pruitt | Jake Truette
- ACISD School Board (Up to 3) — Mike Gilmore | Tommy Keeter | Jacie S. Ferguson | Brian Murders
Holliday
- Mayor of Holliday— Allen Moore (unopposed)
- City Council Place 2 — Sandra Morris | Sharon Long
- City Council Place 4 — Kevin Nichols | Donald Lewis
- HISD School Board, Place 4 — Eric Morris (unopposed)
- HISD School Board, Place 5 — Ross Harrison | Phillip Dowd
Windthorst
- Mayor of Windthorst — Justin Keener | Kelley Horn
- City Council Place 2 — James Roffan, Jr. (unopposed)
- WISD School Board, Place 3 — Dallas Fillingim | Cody Geis
- WISD School Board, Place 4 — Michael Schroeder | Shawn Price
- WISD School Board, Place 5 — Matt Lindemann (unopposed)
Nocona
Nocona City Council — Vote for none, one, two, or three of the following:
- Christopher Nunneley
- J. Kevin Kirkpatrick
- Yesika Rodriguez
- Taylor Ross
Petrolia
- Mayor of Petrolia — Sonya Harrison Labrie | James (Cody) Mitcham
- City Council (Up to 3) — Charles (Charlie) W. McManus | Anita K. Myatt | Troy L. Inman
- PCISD School Board, Place 1 — Nicholas Sherwood (unopposed)
- PCISD School Board, Place 4 — John F. Reineck III | Chad Treitsch
- PCISD School Board, Place 5 — Justin Creech | Blake Herndon
Olney Independent School District
Olney ISD is proposing a bond of $6,000,000 for the construction and acquisition and equipment of recreational facilities in the district consisting of baseball and softball fields.
If approved, residents living within the district with a home appraised at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $98.23 annually.
Seymour Independent School District
Seymour ISD is proposing a bond of $29,500,000 for the building of a new school in the district. The school would house grades 7 through 12 and accommodate over 600 students. Some minor renovation would take place at the current middle/high school in what would become the future elementary.
Residents will have the option to vote for or against the bond, which is one single proposition. If approved, residents living within the district with a home appraised at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $222 annually.