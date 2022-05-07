TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday, May 7 is Election Day, and Texomans will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in municipal elections, school board elections, bond elections, and the Special Election called by Gov. Abbott to amend the Texas Constitution.

All Texans who head to the polls will cast their ballot on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

In addition, several communities within Texoma will decide on leaders in their communities, trustees in their school districts, and whether or not certain bond issues will become realities.

There's a lot to unpack, so let's get started.

What will and what won’t be on the May 7 ballot?

On the ballot for all Texans for the May 7 special elections are two amendments to the Texas Constitution that deal with property taxes.

In February 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring the Texas Legislature set the date of the election for voting on the two proposed constitutional amendments to be May 7, 2022.

During the 87th Legislature’s Third Called Session, two joint resolutions were approved, proposing two particular constitutional amendments by a vote of two-thirds of all the members of each house.

Though the language has confused some, both amendments have to do with property taxes and make an effort to reduce them for some Texans.

Those who head to the polls during early voting or on Election Day on May 7 will either vote for or against Proposition 1 and Proposition 2.

This will not be the only election held during the month of May 2022, as several counties in Texoma will also hold runoff elections for the March 2022 Primaries for November’s general election.

As such, it should be noted that the election for which early voting is currently being held for is not the primary runoff elections.

The date set for the runoff elections is May 24, 2022, with early voting set for May 16 through the 20.

The date set for the runoff elections is May 24, 2022, with early voting set for May 16 through the 20.

When and where can I vote on Election Day?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day for all polling locations in Texoma.

Please find a list of available polling locations sorted by county below:

Wichita County

Martin Luther King Center — 1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls

— 1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls Texas Highway Department — 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls

— 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls Region IX Education Center — 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls

— 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls Commissioner Precinct 2 Building — 102 West College Street, Burkburnett

— 102 West College Street, Burkburnett Iowa Park Tax Substation — 400 North Wall Street, Iowa Park

— 400 North Wall Street, Iowa Park Commissioner Precinct 4 Building — 2023 State Highway 25 North, Electra

Archer County

Lakeside City Community Center — 4344 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls

— 4344 State Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls Archer County Activity Building — 312 West Cottonwood Street, Archer City

— 312 West Cottonwood Street, Archer City Holliday Community Center — 200 North Walnut Street, Holliday

— 200 North Walnut Street, Holliday Megargel City Hall — 902 Cedar Street, Megargel

— 902 Cedar Street, Megargel Scotland City Hall — 727 Avenue L, Scotland

— 727 Avenue L, Scotland Windthorst Knight of Columbus Hall — 19119 U.S. Highway 281, Windthorst

Baylor County (Seymour ISD Bond)

Baylor County Courthouse (District Courtroom) — 101 S. Washington Street, Seymour

Clay County

Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD — 22471 F.M. 2393, Wichita Falls

— 22471 F.M. 2393, Wichita Falls Charlie Community Center — 136 Sudan Street, Wichita Falls

— 136 Sudan Street, Wichita Falls First Baptist Church of Dean — 7241 State Highway 79 North, Wichita Falls

— 7241 State Highway 79 North, Wichita Falls Bellevue Community Center — 754 Ross Street, Bellevue

— 754 Ross Street, Bellevue Byers Community Center — 601 Main Street, Byers

— 601 Main Street, Byers Wells Fargo Building — 210 North Bridge Street, Henrietta

— 210 North Bridge Street, Henrietta Petrolia VFD — 124 South Central Street, Petrolia

Foard County

Foard County Courthouse Basement — 101 South Main Street, Crowell

Hardeman County

Hardeman County Courthouse — 300 South Main Street, Quanah

— 300 South Main Street, Quanah Lions Club Building — 200 Avenue K, Chillicothe

Jack County

Jack County Courthouse, Suite 104 — 100 North Main Street, Jacksboro

— 100 North Main Street, Jacksboro Jack County Fair Barn — 1072 State Highway 59, Jacksboro

— 1072 State Highway 59, Jacksboro Perrin Church of Christ — 105 West Eberhart Street, Perrin

— 105 West Eberhart Street, Perrin Bryson Senior Citizens Building — 201 South College Street, Bryson

Montague County

Montague County Annex Community Room — 11339 State Highway 59 North, Montague

— 11339 State Highway 59 North, Montague Nocona Community Center — 807 West Highway 82, Nocona, TX 76255

— 807 West Highway 82, Nocona, TX 76255 Saint Jo Civic Center — 101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo

— 101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo Bowie Bible Baptist — 1400 Highway 59 North, Bowie

Throckmorton County

Throckmorton Depot Library — 120 East Chestnut Street, Throckmorton

— 120 East Chestnut Street, Throckmorton Masonic Lodge — 108 West High Street, Throckmorton

— 108 West High Street, Throckmorton First Baptist Church of Elbert — 6290 State Highway 79, Elbert

— 6290 State Highway 79, Elbert Woodson City Hall — 221 North Highway 183, Woodson

Wilbarger County

Wilbarger Auditorium — 2100 Yamaprika Street, Vernon

— 2100 Yamaprika Street, Vernon Vernon Housing Authority — 1100 Ross Street, Vernon

— 1100 Ross Street, Vernon Wilbarger County Courtroom — 1700 Wilbarger Street, Vernon

— 1700 Wilbarger Street, Vernon Calvary Baptist Life Center — 2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon

Young County

First United Methodist Church — 700 3rd Street, Graham

— 700 3rd Street, Graham North Central Texas College Graham — 928 Cherry Street, Graham

— 928 Cherry Street, Graham Olney City Library — 807 West Hamilton Street, Olney

— 807 West Hamilton Street, Olney Newcastle City Hall — 608 Broadway Avenue, Newcastle

— 608 Broadway Avenue, Newcastle Loving Volunteer Fire Department — 8891 State Highway 114 East, Loving

Are there any local races on the May 7 ballot?

The May 7 Special Election also contains several local races in which residents will vote on the future of their communities.

Mayoral elections, city councilor elections, school board elections and bond elections are all occurring in cities and school districts across Texoma during this election.

A list of local races on ballots across Texoma during the May 7 Special Election can be found below.

If a sample ballot has been made available for a particular race, a link to it will be included.

Burkburnett

Perhaps the town with the most on their ballots in the entire area is Burkburnett, who will be electing their Mayor, two city councilors, a trustee for the Burkburnett Independent School District, and whether or not to approve five bond proposals for transportation improvements.

Please find the races, candidates, and bond proposals for the City of Burkburnett blow:

Mayor of Burkburnett Lori Kemp

Andrew (Drew) Skinner

Mike Tugman City Councilor Place 3 Theophile (Ted) Kwas

Susan Mitchell

Liz Stiles City Councilor Place 4 Michael Richter

John Beard

Stephanie Humbred

Burkburnett Independent School District Trustees

Burkburnett ISD Place 2 — Robin Bachert and Paul Arborgast

— Robin Bachert and Paul Arborgast Candidates for Place 1 (Jimmy Beeson) and Place 3 (Terry Tanna Klipp) ran unopposed.

Burkburnett Bond Proposals

A total of five proposed bonds are being presented to residents of Burkburnett for improvements on various roads throughout the city. The five proposals are listed below and include the total bond amount.

NOTE: The dollar amount listed in parenthesis to the right of the proposal represents the estimated maximum property tax increase for a residence with an appraisal value of $100,000.

Proposition A — $2,680,000 for improvements on Roller Road (+$35.46)

— $2,680,000 for improvements on Roller Road Proposition B — $730,000 for improvements on Meadow Drive and Dell Street (+$9.96)

— $730,000 for improvements on Meadow Drive and Dell Street Proposition C — $1,735,000 for improvements on Kramer Road and Ameron Road (+$23.07)

— $1,735,000 for improvements on Kramer Road and Ameron Road Proposition D — $1,120,000 for improvements on County Road and Williams Drive (+$15.16)

— $1,120,000 for improvements on County Road and Williams Drive Proposition E — $4,395,000 for improvements on Sioux Lane, Chaparral Road, Hiawatha Lane, Red Fox Lane and Pawhuska Lane (+$57.97)

If all five bond proposals pass, the tax increase on a home appraised at $100,000 would total over $141.

Other Local Elections

Many other cities and school districts are also voting on their future during this election. We will have those races listed below.

Electra

Mayor of Electra — Lynda Lynn (unopposed)

— Lynda Lynn (unopposed) Commissioner Place 3 — Pam G Ward | Christina Neumann

— Pam G Ward | Christina Neumann Commissioner Place 4 — Meggan Moore | Fran Davis

Iowa Park

Mayor of Iowa Park — Taylor Kelley | Ray Schultz

— Taylor Kelley | Ray Schultz City Council Place 2 — Geral D Frazier | Jeff Pogatshnik

— Geral D Frazier | Jeff Pogatshnik City Council Place 4 — Lori M. Shierry (unopposed)

Archer City

Mayor of Archer City — Bobby Smith | Daniel W. Pruitt | Jake Truette

— Bobby Smith | Daniel W. Pruitt | Jake Truette Alderman/City Council (Up to 2) — Paula Bradley | Megan Hubbard Randall | Ben Tucker

— Bobby Smith | Daniel W. Pruitt | Jake Truette ACISD School Board (Up to 3) — Mike Gilmore | Tommy Keeter | Jacie S. Ferguson | Brian Murders

Holliday

Mayor of Holliday — Allen Moore (unopposed)

— Allen Moore (unopposed) City Council Place 2 — Sandra Morris | Sharon Long

— Sandra Morris | Sharon Long City Council Place 4 — Kevin Nichols | Donald Lewis

— Kevin Nichols | Donald Lewis HISD School Board, Place 4 — Eric Morris (unopposed)

— Eric Morris (unopposed) HISD School Board, Place 5 — Ross Harrison | Phillip Dowd

Windthorst

Mayor of Windthorst — Justin Keener | Kelley Horn

— Justin Keener | Kelley Horn City Council Place 2 — James Roffan, Jr. (unopposed)

— James Roffan, Jr. (unopposed) WISD School Board, Place 3 — Dallas Fillingim | Cody Geis

— Dallas Fillingim | Cody Geis WISD School Board, Place 4 — Michael Schroeder | Shawn Price

4 — Michael Schroeder | Shawn Price WISD School Board, Place 5 — Matt Lindemann (unopposed)

Nocona

Nocona City Council — Vote for none, one, two, or three of the following:

Christopher Nunneley

J. Kevin Kirkpatrick

Yesika Rodriguez

Taylor Ross

Petrolia

Mayor of Petrolia — Sonya Harrison Labrie | James (Cody) Mitcham

— Sonya Harrison Labrie | James (Cody) Mitcham City Council (Up to 3) — Charles (Charlie) W. McManus | Anita K. Myatt | Troy L. Inman

— Charles (Charlie) W. McManus | Anita K. Myatt | Troy L. Inman PCISD School Board, Place 1 — Nicholas Sherwood (unopposed)

— Nicholas Sherwood (unopposed) PCISD School Board, Place 4 — John F. Reineck III | Chad Treitsch

— John F. Reineck III | Chad Treitsch PCISD School Board, Place 5 — Justin Creech | Blake Herndon

Olney Independent School District

Olney ISD is proposing a bond of $6,000,000 for the construction and acquisition and equipment of recreational facilities in the district consisting of baseball and softball fields.

If approved, residents living within the district with a home appraised at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $98.23 annually.

Seymour Independent School District

Seymour ISD is proposing a bond of $29,500,000 for the building of a new school in the district. The school would house grades 7 through 12 and accommodate over 600 students. Some minor renovation would take place at the current middle/high school in what would become the future elementary.

Residents will have the option to vote for or against the bond, which is one single proposition. If approved, residents living within the district with a home appraised at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $222 annually.