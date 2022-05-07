WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Electra’s incumbent mayor will retain the seat for another term after running unopposed in Saturday’s special election.

Lynda Lynn, sitting Mayor of Electra and former Electra City Commissioner for Place 3, will serve another term leading the city.

Also up for election in Electra were two city commissioner positions for Place 3 and Place 4.

