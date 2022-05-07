WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two seats on the Electra City Council were up for grabs during Saturday’s special election.

Residents of Electra chose two city commissioners at the polls Saturday, May 7, for Place 3 and Place 4.

Christina Neumann is the newly elected commissioner for Place 3, defeating opponent and formerly recalled Electra mayor Pam Ward.

Incumbent Place 4 Commissioner, Fran Davis, celebrates a successful reelection campaign, defeating opponent Meggan Moore to retain her seat.

Electra’s incumbent mayor Lynda Lynn was successfully re-elected to the seat after no one ran against her. The former City Commissioner for Place 3 will serve her second term as mayor of the city.

