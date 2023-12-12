WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The filing period for candidates to run in the March 5 Texas Primaries is over, and for Wichita County voters, there will not be many decisions to make on local races.

There will, however, be several election options for the state legislature.

In Wichita County, there’s one contested primary race for Precinct 3 Commissioner. Incumbent Barry Mahler is being challenged by business owner Brad Wynn in the Republican Primary.

The winner there will go on to face former Wichita Falls City Councilor Deandra Chenault in November.

Three Republicans filed to run for the District 30 State Senate Seat being vacated by incumbent Drew Springer of Muenster, who decided to step down after 10 years in the House and Senate.

The Republican candidates are Krugerville businessman Cody Clark, Frisco E.R. physician Carrie de Moor and Denton County Republican Party Chair Brent Hagenbuch.

There will also be three Democrats in the Primary: Denison barber Michael Braxton, Denton County web developer Dale Frey and Matthew McGhee of Colin County.

The District 68 State House Seat will have incumbent David Spiller of Jacksboro defending his seat against fellow Republican Kerri Kingsbery of Grayson County.

The winner there will face Democrat Stacey Swann, a Lampasas writer.

Incumbent State Representative James Frank of Wichita Falls did not draw a Republican challenger, but he will face the same Democrat he defeated in the last election in November, Walter Coppage of Wichita Falls.

