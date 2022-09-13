AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday, September 12, 2022, announced that he is endorsing Incumbent Representative James Frank in the upcoming election for Texas House District 69.

“Representative James Frank has been a fighter for at-risk kids, seniors, and parents,” Gov. Abbott said. “He is also helping lead the effort to lower healthcare costs for all 30 million Texans. I am proud to endorse Rep. James Frank.”

Rep. Frank won the March 1 Republican Primary after running unopposed. He will face Democratic nominee Walter Coppage and Libertarian candidate Michael Neumann in the November 2022 General Election.

Rep. Frank was first elected in 2012 and took office in 2013 to represent Texas House District 69, which encompasses Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Knox, and Wichita Counties in north Texas.

His fifth and current term runs until January 10, 2023.

Rep. Frank serves as the Chairman of the Human Services Committee, where he has fought for major reforms to the Department of Family and Protective Services and to Texas’ Medicaid program.

On August 24, 2022, Rep. Frank was recognized by the Texas Council of Child Welfare Boards (TCCWB) and awarded the David M. Williams Champion of Children Award.

Rep. Frank said bettering children’s welfare across the state is a challenging task to take on, but working with local organizations to combat the issue has been beneficial.

“I’ve worked with Child Advocates, Inheritance Adoption, Straight Street and a number of other organizations that work with at-risk kids,” Frank said. “I learned about at-risk kids through a local church and local organizations and now have a chance to take what I learned in Wichita Falls on a local level to the state level.”

Rep. Frank is a long-time resident of Wichita Falls, where he graduated from Rider High School. He owns two local manufacturing companies, Sharp Iron Group and Transland. He and his wife Alisha have six sons and one granddaughter.