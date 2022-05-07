WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park residents Saturday cast their ballots to determine who would replace their three-term City Councilor in Place 2 and Place 4.

The Place 2 seat was previously held by Brad Wynn, who was elected to Iowa Park’s city council in 2016 until the expiration of his 2022 term.

Although two names were on the ballot, Geral Frazier and Jeff Pogatshnik, Frazier withdrew after the deadline due to health concerns.

Pogatshnik ultimately secured the majority of votes, making him the outright new Iowa Park City Councilor for Place 2.

Although there was an option on the ballot to vote for a City Councilor for Place 4, incumbent and Mayor Pro-Tem Lori Shierry ran unopposed,

Also being decided on by Iowa Park voters is who will hold the position of Mayor of their city between political newcomer Taylor Kelley and incumbent Ray Schultz.

