WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park residents cast their ballots for the mayor of their city Saturday in the May 7 election.

Iowa Park voters had the choice between political newcomer Taylor Kelley, who moved to the city four years ago, or incumbent mayor Ray Schultz, who has held the office since 2014.

Schultz ultimately received more votes than Kelley, successfully winning reelection and retaining his seat as Mayor on the City Council.

Iowa Park residents also added a city councilor for Place 2, with incumbent Lori Shierry running for Place 4 unopposed.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather and more, subscribe to our newsletter.