Local Democrats, Republicans weigh in on president-elect Joe Biden

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the country reacts to a potential new president sitting in the White House, local Republican and Democratic officials are giving their comment as well.

“We’re so relieved to have someone who will be in the white house who will be bringing decorum back to the White House again,” Wichita County Democratic Party Chair Janel Ponder Smith said.

“We would not be happy, but we would just get ready for the next election,” Wichita County Republican Party Chair Annette Barfield said.

Members of the Wichita County Democratic Party say they are ecstatic about president-elect Joe Biden taking office. On the other hand, Barfield is not pleased about the potential departure of President Donald Trump.

“We’re Americans first. We’re going to behave as adults and wait for our next chance,” Barfield said.

Democrats said they look forward to working with Republicans since they worked with them to count ballots for the election. And that no matter who is in office, holding all politicians accountable is key.

“No matter what party you are affiliated with, you must remember that you’re representing a group of people. Not just the ones who voted for you but the ones who didn’t vote for you,” party member Kisham Baltrip said.

“Not just listening to one side or the other but actually understanding that we all have the same goals at the end of the day, we just have different paths we want to take in order to get to those,” party member Luis Serna-Martinez said.

On the other side, Barfield said it is hard to see how Republicans will be able to work with Democrats over the next four years.

“The Democratic platform is so far away, so absolutely the opposite of what we believe as Republicans. It’s hard to see how that’s going to happen,” Barfield said.

The Wichita County Democratic Headquarters was burglarized on November 5 and police told Smith that the incident was politically motivated. Even with a threat of more retaliation, Smith said she hopes that the two sides can come together.

“We are for the people and I hope that little by little others will realize that. But it’s an education process, it’s a learning process and some people, unfortunately, make their decisions off 15 second sound bites,” Smith said.

As for Barfield and the Republican Party, she said they will take their chances in the next presidential election.

“We are standing strong. And we’re standing behind President Trump,” Barfield said.

In a county overflowing with support for President Trump, both sides wait for whatever comes next.