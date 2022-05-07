WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Burkburnett have chosen a candidate to serve as the next mayor of their city.

Lori Kemp has been elected Mayor of Burkburnett, defeating opponents Drew Skinner and former Burkburnett City Commissioner for Place 3 Mike Tugman.

This marks the first new mayor in the City of Burkburnett since the election of Carl Law, who has reached his 5-term limit for holding the seat.

Other items on the ballot for Burkburnett residents to consider were to approve bonds proposed to repair and restore several roads in the city.

The five proposed bonds total $10.6 million, and if all five pass, the tax increase on a home appraised at $100,000 would total over $141.

Also up for election in Burkburnett, today were two seats on their city council, for Place 3 and Place 4.

