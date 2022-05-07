CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Petrolia have chosen a candidate to serve as the next mayor of their city.

Two candidates, James “Cody” Mitcham and Sonya Harrison Labrie campaigned to replace current mayor Bill Holmberg, who has served as mayor for a decade.

Labrie earned a majority of the votes, 91, defeating Mitcham and assuming the role of Mayor of Petrolia.

Also on the ballot for residents of Petrolia was the selection of up to three new aldermen to serve on the Petrolia City Council.

