ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Windthorst have chosen a candidate to serve as the next mayor of their city.

Justin Keener has been elected the new Mayor of Windthorst, winning a majority of the votes, 75, and defeating opponent Kelly Horn who received 39 votes.

The position became open when sitting mayor Greg Vieth announced he would not seek another term as mayor, as first reported by the Archer County News.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather and more, subscribe to our newsletter.