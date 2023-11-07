MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters living in the Bowie Independent School District made their voices heard at the polls on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, on whether or not to pass a nearly $66 million bond for the district.

A majority of voters living within Bowie ISD voted against Proposition A, which would have authorized the Bowie ISD Board of Trustees to issue a $65.8 million bond for the construction of a new intermediate school campus as well as various improvements to current district facilities.

AGAINST Proposition A — 1,079 votes (55.79%)

— 1,079 votes (55.79%) FOR Proposition A — 855 votes (44.21%)

The proposed bond would have allowed for the construction of a new intermediate school campus with a 600-student capacity, complete with a storm shelter, a new cafeteria and kitchen, and a ballistic-rated glass entrance.

The proposed bond would also have allowed for renovations at the current intermediate school campus, converting it to a new junior high facility, and connecting and upgrading the three existing buildings into one new, united building.

Additionally, the proposed bond would have allowed for renovations and upgrades and both the elementary school and high school, adding a new parking area and covered walkway to the elementary and a new weight room and restroom facilities at the high school.

The tax impact from the proposed bond would have been minimal, according to officials with the district.

“Taxes will be less in 2024 than in 2023,” Blake Enlow, Bowie ISD’s Superintendent said. “Yes, it’s a 25-cent tax increase overall, but when you take those two factors in, overall what the taxpayer pays goes down in ’24 from ’23.”