ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters living in the city of Holliday cast their ballots on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, on a proposed law that would allow for the sale of alcohol within city limits.

A majority of Holliday residents voted in favor of the legalization of the sale of malt beverages and wine for off-premises consumption only.

FOR — 278 votes (77.6%)

— 278 votes (77.6%) AGAINST — 80 votes (22.4%)

The Archer County News reported that residents of Holliday have attempted to petition for the legalization of alcohol sales in the city as recently as February 2022, but the petition failed to gain the required number of signatures.

According to a database maintained by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, as of June 2023, Holliday was one of 10 completely dry cities in Texoma. The following cities and counties in Texoma are also dry, as of June 2023:

Montague in Montague County

Perrin in Jack County

Rochester in Haskell County

Eliasville in Young County

Jean in Young County

Loving in Young County

Murray in Young County

South Bend in Young County

All of Throckmorton County

Now, residents of the city of Holliday will be able to purchase malt beverages and wine for off-premises consumption.