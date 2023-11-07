ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters living in the city of Holliday cast their ballots on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, on a proposed law that would allow for the sale of alcohol within city limits.
A majority of Holliday residents voted in favor of the legalization of the sale of malt beverages and wine for off-premises consumption only.
- FOR — 278 votes (77.6%)
- AGAINST — 80 votes (22.4%)
The Archer County News reported that residents of Holliday have attempted to petition for the legalization of alcohol sales in the city as recently as February 2022, but the petition failed to gain the required number of signatures.
According to a database maintained by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, as of June 2023, Holliday was one of 10 completely dry cities in Texoma. The following cities and counties in Texoma are also dry, as of June 2023:
- Montague in Montague County
- Perrin in Jack County
- Rochester in Haskell County
- Eliasville in Young County
- Jean in Young County
- Loving in Young County
- Murray in Young County
- South Bend in Young County
- All of Throckmorton County
Now, residents of the city of Holliday will be able to purchase malt beverages and wine for off-premises consumption.
