MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters living in the Nocona Independent School District made their voices heard at the polls on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, on whether or not to pass a nearly $20 million bond for the district.

A majority of voters living within Nocona ISD voted in favor of Measure A, authorizing the Nocona ISD Board of Trustees to issue a $19 million bond for the construction of new facilities and additional classrooms for the district.

FOR Measure A — 463 votes (53.96%)

— 463 votes (53.96%) AGAINST Measure A — 395 (46.04%)

The measure will create eight new classrooms at Nocona Elementary School, which would include restrooms and a storm shelter. The addition of these classrooms would eliminate the need for elementary school students to cross the street to access current classrooms.

Additionally, the measure will create eight new classrooms with restrooms for Nocona Middle School, as well as a new administrative area and entrance. The addition of these new facilities would allow for all middle school classes to be held on the main campus.

The measure will also create four new classrooms and two new agriculture classrooms with shops for the Career Technology Education Facility, equipped with a storm shelter.

Further, the measure will allow for the construction of a new gymnasium and athletic facility with seating for 1200, new locker rooms, and a storm shelter.

The passing of the Nocona ISD bond will result in a 24-cent increase in the total tax rate for the district. However, with the anticipated 2024 Homestead Exemption, the proposed bond would result in a lower tax rate for homes valued at $300,000 and under within the Nocona ISD.