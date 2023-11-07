YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters living in the Olney Hamilton Hospital District in Archer and Young Counties cast their ballots for a more than $30 million bond proposal for a new facility to better serve the community.

A majority of voters living within the Olney Hamilton Hospital District voted in favor of Proposition A, authorizing the Board of Directors to issue a $33 million bond for the construction of a new facility.

FOR Proposition A — 470 votes (65.73%)

— 470 votes (65.73%) AGAINST Proposition A — 245 votes (34.27%)

The award-winning Olney Hamilton Hospital is the oldest rural hospital in Texas and has served the community for over 115 years.

According to their website, the bond for a new facility would improve the efficiency of physicians and staff, meet state requirements, expand operating rooms, allow for future expansion, and improve and expand the emergency room as well as multiple other services that the hospital provides.

Michael Huff, CEO of the Olney Hamilton Hospital, said the bond will only affect taxpayers marginally, as the board leans on a new wind farm and hydrogen plant being built in Young County. He believes the new facility will also create new jobs in the community.