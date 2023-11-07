WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters residing in the most centrally located city council district in Wichita Falls have elected to give their current representative another term.

Incumbent City Councilor Jeff Browning has been reelected by District 3 voters to represent them on the Wichita Falls City Council, defeating his opponent, longtime Wichita Falls resident Cathy Dodson, to retain his seat.

With all locations reporting, the unofficial poll numbers from the Wichita County Election Administrator’s office can be found below:

Jeff Browning (Incumbent) — 1,434 votes (69.58%)

— 1,434 votes (69.58%) Cathy Dodson — 627 votes (30.42%)

Browning is the owner of Browning Electric and a lifelong resident of Wichita Falls. He was appointed to the Wichita Falls City Council in July 2018 after former District 3 Councilor Brian Hooker stepped down. Shortly thereafter, in November 2018, he was elected to the seat.

The victory in November 2023 marks Browning’s third reelection in as many attempts. His second successful reelection bid came in 2020 when he was elected to a three-year term over local minister Mel Martinez.

City Council District 3 encompasses a majority of central Wichita Falls, including a section of residences east of Harrison Street, south of Kell Freeway, West of Bridwell Street, and north of Midwestern Parkway, as well as a majority of the residences north of Southwest Parkway, south of Call Field, and west of Lake Park Drive.

Residents of Wichita Falls living in City Council District 4, and City Council District 5 also cast their ballots to decide who will represent them on the Wichita Falls City Council. Additionally, all residents of Wichita Falls voted for one of four candidates to be the next mayor of Wichita Falls.

Check back with Your Local Election Headquarters often to find the latest results from local elections across the area.