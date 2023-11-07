WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters residing in the southernmost district in Wichita Falls have elected the man who will represent them on the Wichita Falls City Council.

Mike Battaglino, a Veteran of the United States Air Force, has been chosen to become the next District 4 representative on the Wichita Falls City Council, defeating his opponents, local business owner Sam Pak and 2020 Wichita Falls mayoral candidate Kevin Hunter.

With all locations reporting, the unofficial poll numbers from the Wichita County Election Administrator’s office can be found below:

Mike Battaglino — 1,481 votes (57.25%)

— 1,481 votes (57.25%) Samuel Pak — 681 votes (26.32%)

— 681 votes (26.32%) Kevin Hunter — 425 votes (16.43%)

Battaglino said his life has been committed to service since joining the U.S. Air Force in 2005. He said he believes his time in the military is his greatest asset. After serving as a civil servant for the last decade, he said the decision to go into local politics was a no-brainer.

“I knew I needed to serve the City of Wichita Falls on City Council,” Battaglino said. “I would continue to embody the core values that I’ve taken in this form in my Air Force career, so integrity and service before self and excellence in all we do.”

The District 4 seat on City Council was previously occupied by Tim Brewer, a longtime resident of the district who was first elected in 2018. He announced in February 2023 that he would not be seeking reelection, opting instead to retire at the end of his second term.

“I’m not a politician. Politicians run and run and run. You have to have a beginning and an ending. That’s what I told myself I wanted to do,” Brewer said. “I’m going to spend some time with my grandkids, fishing, and I’m going to retire completely.”

City Council District 4 is the southernmost district in Wichita Falls. It includes all residences south of Southwest Parkway as well as many of the residences east of Lake Park Drive and south of Midwestern Parkway, as well as residences south of Hatton Road.

Residents of Wichita Falls living in City Council District 3 and City Council District 5 also cast their ballots to decide who will represent them on the Wichita Falls City Council. Additionally, all residents of Wichita Falls voted for one of four candidates to be the next mayor of Wichita Falls.

